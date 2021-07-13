Acero’s WWE RAW Review 7.12.21  

Hey guys! Don’t forget to check out my publishing company’s website GoldScript Co !!! I’m super excited about this, and I’ll be announcing my first book release soon!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

2 weeks ago, Kofi kicked MVP down on his ass. You were there, I don’t need to tell you.

Today, Kofi and Xavier are here for some action.

Lashley is in the back being hyped up by MVP.



Match 1: Bobby Lashley vs Xavier Woods

Lashley catches a kick and lifts from behind to toss Woods across the ring. Lock up and a side headlock. Woods hits the ropes, slides underneath the legs and gets a side headlock again. To the roes, Woods kicks Lashley away, runs with a kick to the knee, hops on the back of Lashley then falls back with a senton. Cover for 1….NO!!!! Front face lock and Woods hits some knees to the shoulder and head of Lashley. Woods to the ropes, Lashley lifts him and drops him over the top rope, and his chin hits the apron. Lashley hops down outside the ring as Kofi stares on. Lashley presses Woods up and drops him chin first to the steel ring steps.

We are back, and Woods is hurting. Lashley grabs the fro nd sends Woods into the corner. Lashley backs up and rushes the corner with a shoulder. Lashley waits, runs for another shouler, but Woods moves, ALshley stops himself, Superkick to Lashley. Woods up, Lashley still on his feet, he lifts Woods, Woods sins around and hits a tornado DDT! Lashley to the outside! Woods hits the ropes HE FRONT FLIPS OVER THE TOP ROPE AND DAMNED NEAR MISSES LASHLEY!!!

Back in the ring, Lashley lifts Woods up and sends him to the apron. High kick to the head of Lashley. Woods to the top buckle. Flies, dropkick to Lashley! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!

CROSSFACE FROM WOODS!!!! Lashley is able to escape and hit a sideslam. He reels against the ropes as MVP hypes him up. Lashley with a spear! Woods with an inside cradle. Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Xavier Woods

Not sure what the point of that was…

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

We come back, and we are informed Bobby Lashley has left the building. MVP is asked where he went. MVP says yes he has left the building, but it’s not a big deal. MVP personally guarantees that he will be in the VIP Lounge this evening. He just needs some positive vibes and champagne.

We go back to last week where Jinder stole a sword. Jinder’s boys come up to him earlier tonight and hand him a sword.

Bliss is on her swing and is so excited to be back in front of all of us. Plus, think of how much fun she can get into if she got her hands on the contract.

Next to her is Eva Marie, with Piper behind her. Eva is wondering if they were going to be introduced anytime soon.

Bliss forgot, where are her manners. She welcomes them to her playground. She likes Piper’s name; it’s fun to say. She then says it a few times, giggling in the process. She asks for one word to wrap up her time on RAW.

Eva says, “Evalutionary.” All because of her, just like they got the victory last week.

Bliss says Eva wasn’t invited to The Playground, she is like a surprise bonus.

Eva says she is the star of Monday Night Raw, the headlining Superstar, and thankfully, this will be the last time she steps foot in this grubby little playground.

Bliss mocks Eva as she leaves, then calls her silly, and giggles her heart out.

Jinder is in the ring, saying he may have taken things too far. He knows Drew is proud of his Scottish heritage. He cant imagine Drew being able to eat, sleep, or train before this Sunday, so he’ll be the bigger man and extend an olive branch. He wants to do the ring thing, and invites Drew out.

Drew is backstage, says hello on the tron. He knows JInder is tough, but wants him to cut the bs and get to the point. Jinder says this is him, his friend. He wanted to do this in person, but whatever. He has the sword refinished. They unveil the sword to be broken in two pieces.

Jinder apologizes, something must have happened.

Drew is very upset on the screen, but he says this is RAW, you can’t show up on RAW with your real car, motorcycle, or sword, and not expect it to be destroyed. That sword is a replica, but THIS is not.

Drew has his real sword, heads over to Jinder’s motorcycle, says he doesn’t think it’s a replica. He says it’s a little delicate to him. Drew breaks off a muffler and starts beating the bike up with it. He rips the seat off and tosses that aside, then one of the fenders. I am naming these bike parts with no confidence that I am correct with their names. Drew continues to decimate the motorcycle like he’s E. Honda?!

Backstage, Nikki is in her new fit. Here comes Riddle to talk to her about a show she used to watch. He wonders why she wont just fly to the top of the ladder and grab the briefcase. She corrects Riddle, saying she is ALMOST a superhero. There is a big difference. No flying just yet. Riddle gets it, like one time he was almost an astronaut. Nikki has a match next and she’s ready for it.



Match 2: Alexa Bliss vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Asuka vs Naomi

NAOMI WITH A DROPKICK TO Nikki out the gate! She corners Bliss and hits some shoulders. Bliss with a hard right. She grabs Naomi, whips ,reversed, Bliss lands on the ropes and flies off them with a crossbody. Cover for 1….NO!!! Asuka in with a back fist, Nikki rolls in with a jackknife, but Asuka kicks out. Rollup to Naomi and she gets a 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Naomi, another kick from Asuka, they double dropkick her into the corner, and Nikki rolls out. Asuka and naomi go at it with right hands. Asuka with a flurry, misses a backfist, Naomi misses a roundhouse, both girls go for a kick, get one each, and both women are down! Bliss rolls into the ring, sauntering over to Nikki. Nikki looks up at the briefcase, and Alexa odes as well. Bliss poses like a superhero, Bliss goes to remove the mask of Nikki, Nikki shoves her away. Bliss looking for Sister Abigail. Nikki with a throat thrust. Dropkick to Bliss.

Eva Marie and Piper are here to walk down the ramp. They stare down Alexa and everyon else.

In the ring, Asuka takes out Naomi. DDT from Bliss to ASuka .Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Bliss is disappointed. She sees Piper and waves at her! Alexa stands up, staring down Piper. Bliss leaves the ring and walks up to Piper. Piper says it’s so good. Bliss taps her shoulder and heads over to Eva. Eva tells her to back up with trepidation. She removes a shoe and tries to tell Bliss to get back. Piper grabs Bliss and slaps the shit out of her, then attacks her from behind. Fireman’s and Bliss tries to elbow out. Piper sends Alexa over the barricade as Eva applauses. Eva goes to check on Bliss, and she is gone.

WE ARE BACK, and Asuka is kickin the tits in of Naomi and Nikki. Shining Wizard to Nikki, kick to Asuka, she catches a kick from Naomi, GERMAN! Asuka rushes the corner, hip attack! Kick to nikki! Running bulldog! Cover to Nikki for 1..2..NO!!! Cover to Naomi for 1……2…NO!!! Asuka rushes the corner, Naomi kicks her in the face. She sends Asuka into the corner with a bulldog. Nikki in the ring, Noami with a firemans, drops her hard and drags her to the center of the ring. She grabs Asuka nd drops her down right net to Nikki. Naomi hits the ropes and hits a split leg drop and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Naomi with a springboard, kicks Asuka, cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nikki tries to steal a pin but Asuka stops her! Asuka, Nikki, and Naomi are up. Asuka tumbles through the ropes to the outside. Nikki hits the ropes and spins all the way around, looks fo ra cradle, Noami escapes, turns this into a cover for 1..2…N!O!! Naomi turns it into a submission. Nikki reaches for the ropes. Asuka in. She kicks the back of Noami. Asuka with an arm bar!!!! Naomi has the fingers locked. Nikki stomps. Asuka in to prevent a pin! Nikki to the top rope! She flies with a crossbody to Asuk! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Naomi there to stop the pin. Naomi grabs Nikki by the hair, sends her into the ropes, reversal, Naomi to the apron, HIGH kick to the head! Naomi tries to enter, Codebreaker from Asuka!!! Inside cradle to Asuka! 1..2..NO!!!! Go behin to Asuka, rolup for 1…NO!!!

Asuka shoves and looks for Asuka Lock!!1 Nikki rolls out! Leg scissors rollup!!!! 1……2…..3!!!!!!!!

Winner: Nikki A.S.H.

This was far better than it had any right to be, and Naomi, Asuka, and Nikki all looked like they had something to prove and were given time to do it! Good shit from all three, although I’d really appreciate Nikki getting a win that wasn’t a rollup.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:02

The Viking Raiders are backstage to talk about their matches against AJ and Omos in Singles competition. They’re going to teach AJ respect, and gain the victory in Omos’ first singles match.

AJ has the mic before his match starts. He says he’s got something to get off his chest. He tells The Viking Raiders that he said some things that may have been offensive, so he wants to apologize. Never should have called them barbarians. He should have said that they’re hairy, uneducated barbarians.They cost him an opportunity to be in the MitB. So tonight, he will take Ivar’s leg and break it in the Calf Crusher. He will tap. After that, Omos will have his first ever singles match on RAW. Then they will destroy them as a team and show everyone why they are the tag team champions.



Match 3: AJ Styles vs Ivar

Kick and whip from Ivar, Aj hops over the back, hit a right, no sell from Ivar, Iar rolls over AJ this time and AJ is shocked. Ivar catches a kick, hits a right hand to AJ. Punches in the corner. Running bronco buster! Cover for 1…NO!!! Ivar lifts AJ, Aj drops behind him and locks up, Iar hits the ropes, slings Aj away, shoulder tackle to AJ! Ivar looks to hit the ropes, but Omos distracts and AJ hits a high kick to the back of the head. Aj icks the stomach. Another. Another. AJ rushes, misses a splah, Iar misses one, AJ catches the leg and kicks from underneath, then hits a DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! AJ sits on the back of Ivar then locks in a cravat. Ivar throws AJ away then hits a spinning side slam! Iar hits the ropes. Crossbody! Ivar locks the head, AJ floats over, shoves Ivar, Ivar hits the ropes, cartwheels away, clothesline to AJ! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! AJ to the apron. Calls for it. Ivar rushes, Sunset flip from AJ, doent hold on.

Pele kick from AJ!!! AJ rushes, Ivar sits on the chest of AJ! Sits down hard with a pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Ivar

I know AJ is Teflon, but man does he take a lot of Ls. Also, I love the cartwheel. I really do, but the way commentary is shocked every. Single. Time. Just comes off as slightly annoying considering he does this EVERY MATCH HE HAS.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 3:44



Match 4: Erik vs Omos

Omos tosses Erik across the ring like nothing. He misses a right, kick from Erik. Another kick to the back of the leg, to the righ,t right hand to the face over and over, Omos shoves, Erik rolls and runs but gets a shoulder tackle from Erik. Omos grabs Erik by the back of the neck, shoves him to the ropes, lifts ihm up on the shoulder, Erik floats over, go behind, kick to the back of the leg, Omos is very upst. He turns and Erik kicks out of the corner. Erik hops into the arms of Omos and we get a bear hug. Omos cinches it and screams. Erik scraes the forehead. Omos drops him Omos tosses Erik across the ring. Splash in the corner, but Erik moves and sends Omos into the corner. Right hands. Hits the ropes running forarom, another, ducks under a third. Running knee. Omos hits the ropes, Erik hits them again, rushes, and gets hi t by the truck that is Omos! Omos screams.

AJ tells Omos to finish him. He grabs Erik by the head, lifts, and hits the tree slam ala Khali. Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Omos

50/50, amirite?

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:21

Sheamus is pissed backstage, wearing a black mask on his face, saying he’s here to defend his title.

BACKSTAGE, Kofi and Woods are celebrating. In come some Mexican stereotypes to talk about a Summerslam Party. Lince and Metalik wish Kofi good luck. IN comes Sarah, asking if tonight was a sign of whats’ to come. Kofi says it again, Woods just beat the Almighty, baybeeeee. Speaking of which, he has returned to the Thunderdome, and will attend the VIP Lounge. Kofi says of course, he’d rather be distracted than focus on the title shot. Woods say they’re going to keep the W’s rollin on, because Kofi will win on Sunday. Kofi doesn’t care what Bobby wants to be portrayed as, because Bobby should know how difficult it is to be champion. Kofi says it’s not about VIP Lounge, party, no, it’s about being on your best grind. He took on all-comers, that’s what we deserve. Fear not, those days are upon us once again. He will shock the world in front of a live audience and beat Lashley to become the champion.

BACKSTAGE, we see Sheamus destroying Humberto and tossing him all around backstage. Thre obligatory steel pipe moment I had, and Sheamus gets down to a knee, telling Humberto to quit sleeping on the job, fella, he’s got a title shot next. Sheamus walks away from his mess, and Damian Priest is standing there, staring him down. Sheamus walks away as agents scream for “Medical.”

As Sheamus makes his entrance, Humberto is backstage saying he MUST compete. He’s tired of the excuses. If he can stand he can fight, and he will fight for the title.



Match 5: United States Championship Match

Sheamus vs Humberto Carrillo

Humberto can’t even stand. Ref checks on him. Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick. Cover for 1.2….3!!!



Winner: Sheamus

I remember one time, I accidentally typed “Sheanus,” and got shit for it the entire report. Good times.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :17

Sheamus rolls back into the ring, looks to break Humberto’s face just like Humberto broke Sheamus’. He wants to step on it, but the music of Damian Priest hits, and out he comes to scare Sheamus away.

We get a recap of Ricochet and Morrisons’ saga, then come to present time with Riddle meeting up with Ricohet to talk about Money in the Bank. Riddle is excited. He’s going to make a spaghetti burrito and watch his favorite Western movie, Toy Story 2. Snake in my boot reminds him of Randy, although Randy is more of a snake in his heart than his boot. Riddle says if he wins the contrct, he’ll cash in on the Raw Tag Team Champions. Ricochet wonders if that can happen, since Randy must know. Riddle says he’ll invite him over for some spaghetti and tell him then.

Ricochet has a surprise in his Falls Count Anywhere match tonight.

In rolls miz and Morrison to squirt in the face of Riddle and Ricochet. Miz rolls over Riddle’s foot with the wheelchair, and Riddle says they are going down High Noon style.



Match 6: Falls Count Anywhere Match

Ricochet vs John Morrison

Morrison starts wit a kick, lcoks the head, rope work, Ricochet with an arm drag. Ricochet ets sent onto the apron, right hand, but Morrison kicks high. Morrison onto the apron, snds Ricochet seated onto the ropes and hits a neckbreaker all the way down to the mat. Cover for 1….NO!!! Ricochet backs up against the announce table. Running kick from Morrison. Backslide on the outside for 1..2…NO!!!! Miz tries to help Morrison, but Ricochet kicks out. Morrison with a kick, pressing his thigh against the face hard. He lifts Ricochet up by th arm and locks the head, rolling hom forward into the barricade, then swinging a kick into his head. Another cover, and Morrison uses the barricade for leverage. 1..2…NO!!! Morrison with a right hand. He rolls Ricochet into the ring. Stomps from Morrison. Kick to the chest. Morrison with a split leg, but Ricochet is up, locks the hips, lifts Morrison off the corner, and hits a delayed German! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Leg sweep sends Riohet to the outside Morrison off the apron with a flip onto Ric! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!!

Morrison sends Riochet into the barricade face first, then sends him over it, into the “crowd.” Morrison hops over and grabs Ricochet, but Ric grabs his face and sends Morrison’s face into the LED board!!! Ric sends Morrison over the barricade, but Morrison uses his hands to land flush and hit a high kick!!! Ric and Morrison on the barricade. Morrison tumbles and hurts his leg! Ricochet stands on the barricade! 450 SPLASH!!!! JESUS!!! Pin for 1..2……3!!!!!! Ricochet sends Morrison into the ring. He hops on the apron. Right punch to the face of Morrison Springboard, Morrison rolls to the outside. Ricochet in the ring, he hop up on the top rope, onto the ringpost, launches himself in the air and hits a shooting star press ONTO MORRISON, nearly hitting his chin on the barricade!!!

BACK FROM A BREAK, and Morrison has a ladder set up from apron to announce table. Morrison slides under and attacks Ricochet, then swhips Ric into the ladder, Ricslides under, hits a right hand, Ricochet hops on the apron and flies with a crossbody! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ricochet with a right hand to the head. He lifts Morrison and sends him into the barricade. Ric rolls him into the ring, follows, Morrsion rolls to the outside on the other side. Ricochet hits the ropes, looks to dive, but Miz is in the way. Ricochet yells for him to move. Mi says he’s going to stay right there. Ricochet flies anyway, RIGHT OVER MIZ!! COVER FOR 1..2….NO!!!! Miz rolls out of the way. Ricohet grabs Morrison, sends him into the barricade hard. Ricochet fights Morrsion up the ramp, Morrison crawls backwards towards the stage. Right hand to Ricochet, another, Morrison locks the head, lifts for a body slam, Ricochet lands on his feet, kick to Morrison, he locks the head and hits a su…no! Morrison blocks! Morison with a knee, hits a suplex but Ricohet lands on his head, hurricanrana to Morrison! 1…2….NO!!! Ricochet sends Morrison into the big MitB hanging LED. They are going backstage!

In the Gorilla, Morrison is in wait, and hits a superkick just as Ricochet enters the area. Kick to the ribs! Morrison grabs a chair, right hand to Ricohet, Kick to the chest, Riohhet is eated, running knee to Ricochet. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Morrison with a right hand, grbs Ric, sends him back towards the stage, and Miz is there rolling around in his chair. He talks some shit as Morrison sizes Ricochet up. Ric is up. BIG BOOT TO THE FACE!! Right hand to Morrison. Miz keeps talking shit, telling Ricohet to leave him alone. Ricochet turns around, grabs Miz from behind and pushes the chair down the ramp, rididng the chair down INTO Morrison. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Ricochet grabs Morrsino, sends him int othe ring, and hops up on the apron. Shouder to Morrison, into the top buckle, kick to the ropes! MIZ WITH THE DRIP STICK!!! Ricochet is distracted. Morrisno rolls Ricohet up and covrs for 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Morrison, spinning neckbreaker, pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Morrison drags Ricochet to the corner.

OUT COMES RIDDLE ON A SCOOTER!!! He grabs Miz’s chair and pulls Miz all the way down, laying him on his back, then mocking him.

IN the ring, Morrison kicks, springboard, dives into a RECOIL!!!! Riddle squirts Miz over and over with the dripstick.

Morrison on the apron, Ricochet high kick! Morrison hangs over the ladder! He falls onto it! Ricochet to the top rope!!! FLYING SPLASH ONTO MORRISON AND THE LADDER! Cover for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Ricochet

The match happening was predictable, but I’ll be damned if there wasn’t enjoyment to be had. I do find that a majority of the offense being Morrisons until Ricochet did some big spot to be a bit too WWE, but try as I might, there wasn’t a lot to hate here. They were able to use a ladder to show you the potential, and Ricochet damn near killing himself is always fun to watch. Morrison kept the choreo to a minimal, and we have a match of the night.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 15:59

Natalya has a full-proof plan. She wants to hold the tag team titles, then the RAW and the SD by cashing in. They are excited.

The girls hear giggling. Apparently, Tamina doesn’t like that they are having fun. She heads over to Mandy and Dana, wondering what is so funny. Mandy drops some wise words about plans not being fool-proof if they come from a full.

Dana says something, but she sounds too much like the mom from Bobby’s World for me to pay any attention.

DREW McIntyre wants to talk about Icarus. So he does.

Rhea is asked why she agreed to this match, and she says because she doesn’t back down from challenges.



Match 7: Rhea Ripley vs Natalya

Rhea works the arm from behind, pushing Nattie down on the back of the head. She locks the wrist, Nattie rolls out then rolls u for 1..2..NO!!!! Nat locks up from behind, reverese, Nattie works the arm, Rhea flips over, runs over th ebck, and both women stop in the middle of the ring. Rhea….teases her? Rollup from Nattie, into a pin but it’s reversed for 1..2.NO!!! Both up, Rhea picks the leg, but Nattie sits down for a pin, they go back and forth some pins. Headbutt from Rhea. Rhea for the Riptide, Nattie escpaes, rolls up, grabs the legs, goes for a Sharpshooter, but Rhea kicks her out of the ring. Rhea rolls out, rushes and dropkicks Tamina!!! Nattie with a discus clothesline.

We return to both chicks on the corner. Rhea fights Nattie off and dives off with a dropkick to Nattie. Rhea rushes the corner, hits it with her chest, Nattie turns her around and whips, rushes, but gets kicked away hard. Rhea covers for 1..2..NO!!! Knees to Nattie. Natie shoves, Rhea dukcs under, Norther Lights but Nattie escapes the pin. Rhea rushes the corner, grabs Nattie on the apron, Natie fights her on the top, sends Rhea’s face into the buckle, powerbomb to Rhea with a cover! 1..2…N!O!! Rhea kicks out. Nattie runs the back, looks for another, but Rhea grabs the legs for a Cloverleaf type move. Nattie reaches for the roeps, hooks the leg, into a pin for 1…2..NO!!! Nattie with another roll…nooo, it’s a Sharpshooter attempt! Rhea fights it, but Nattie gets it locked in!

Rhea rolls through, sending Nattie into the corner head first. Rhea runs with a kick, pumphandle. Riptide! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Rhea Ripley

A well fought match for the woman that should be pickin up wins anyway.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:25

Charlotte attacks the back of the leg from out of nowhere! Charlotte continues to attack the leg then locks in the Figure Four, hanging off the apron to hold it in. Rhea holds the ropes when she could really just let go to stop the hold. Charlotte finally releases and stands tall.

VIP Lounge when we return.

MVP is in the ring when we return, and so are the ladies. They have champagne in their hand and are dancing to shitty music. MVP says this is the last episode of RAW in the Thunderdome. This is where we saw the rise of Lashley. He will call this place The Lashleydome. OK. He introduces Lashley.

Lashley doesn’t come out, nor does his music play. MVP dances a little, waiting for Bobby. He then tells them to help him out and introduces BOBBY LASHLEY with the ladies.

So six ladies are enough to make Lashley come.

He comes out looking a bit disheveled. His jacket is off, vest unbuttoned, tie a little loose, and top button unbuttoned.

Lashley tells MVP he’s said enough. He tells the ladies to leave the ring; he needs to talk to MVP.

Lashley says he’s thinking about what kofi said. The more he thought about it’ Kofi was right. Everything MVP said about Lashley losing his edge was right. What happened? He lost to Xavier Woods. He should dismantled him. Should have stacked he and Kofi up in a pile of broken bones. He’s furious right now. Trying to cheer him up with champagne and women? He appreciates everything MVP has done, but this bullshit needs to stop now. Back to business. The ONLY goal they have is to destroy every soul that tries to take his title. Lashley tears up the VIP Lounge, then backs MVP up, telling him to get off him. Lashley tosses some couches and glassware. He tosses tables and bottles and plants.

Lashley grabs the mic again.

He speaks directly to Kofi. This weekend, he will do what he should have done already. He will tear Kofi in half. He will go in champion, and leave the same. He hopes Kofi brings his family and friends and the whole Universe to get his back, because Lashley will dismantle him and do everything that he said he was going to do. He hopes Kofi is ready to fight for his life. He is going to cave his skull in. After this Sunday, Kofi’s career is dead.

End Show