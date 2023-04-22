Actor Josh Segarra Wants To Be A Part of WWE

In an interview with E! News, actor Josh Segarra said that he wants to start a tag team with Bad Bunny. Segarra is a noted wrestling fan and has attended matches of actor Stephen Amell in WWE and All In in the past.

He said: “I’m waiting on the call. I’m ready. I’ve got promos I can cut right now on whoever they need me to. You want me to go face or heel? You want me to take bumps? I’ll go over the top rope in the Royal Rumble! Let me tag up with my boy Bad Bunny.”

He also noted he practiced wrestling with his sons. He added: “We’ve set up mattresses in the middle of our living room with pillows. A lot of wrestling happened. I’ve properly shown them how to do a match in a ring and how to properly set up opposing crews against each other.“