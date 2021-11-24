wrestling / News

Adam Cole To Make AEW Dark Debut Next Week

November 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Adam Cole

Adam Cole will work his first match for AEW Dark on next week’s show. It was announced on Tuesday’s show that Cole will face Anthony Greene on next week’s episode.

Green won his match against Jameson Ryan on tonight’s show for his first AEW win, and was told by Tony Schiavone afterward that he’d face Cole next week.

