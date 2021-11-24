wrestling / News
Adam Cole To Make AEW Dark Debut Next Week
Adam Cole will work his first match for AEW Dark on next week’s show. It was announced on Tuesday’s show that Cole will face Anthony Greene on next week’s episode.
Green won his match against Jameson Ryan on tonight’s show for his first AEW win, and was told by Tony Schiavone afterward that he’d face Cole next week.
Up next on #AEWDark, @alternative_ag goes after his first #AEW win. Watch NOW: https://t.co/Gxg9beb7C6 pic.twitter.com/7KW2VKS8c2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2021
After notching his first win and showing great strides, #AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked @alternative_ag vs @AdamColePro NEXT WEEK on #AEWDark, and Anthony Greene plans to make the most of the opportunity. Tune in NOW: https://t.co/Gxg9beb7C6 pic.twitter.com/sEvO7z8U6T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Another Ringside Fan Reportedly Ejected After WWE Raw Went Off the Air, Rollins’ Stylist Gets Involved
- Charlotte Flair on Fan Perception That Vince McMahon Gives Her Whatever She Wants
- Eric Bischoff On Potential Reason For WWE Releases, His Opinion That Vince McMahon Won’t Sell the Company
- Becky Lynch Reveals What She Told Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series Match