Adam Cole Apologizes For Incident With Pat McAfee

As we previously reported, Adam Cole had an incident on a recent edition of The Pat McAfee show in which he got angry with the host, pushed a producer and stormed out. In a post on Twitter, Cole issued a public apology for his actions and while he mentions what McAfee did, doesn’t mention him by name.

He wrote: “I’ve had the weekend to think about everything, and it’s still hard to put into words where to begin. First of all, to anyone that I offended, I apologize. I apologized because I represent a brand that commands respect. Not just because of what we do in the ring, but how we handle ourselves outside the ring. Even though he continued to push my buttons, I still should have kept my composure and acted like a professional. I’m embarrassed by my reaction, and I will make sure something like that never happens again. Thanks for the continued support everyone.”