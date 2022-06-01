wrestling / News
Adam Cole Delivers Challenge to The Completionist to Come to AEW Dynamite
– AEW star and inaugural Owen Hart Tournament winner Adam Cole delivered a challenge in a promo on his Twitter account to YouTuber and G4 broadcaster Jirard Khalil, aka The Completionist, yesterday. Cole stated that he could destroy Khalil in any video game and even challenged Khalil to show up at AEW Dynamite.
Khalil later responded to the challenge and said he will be at tonight’s Dynamite in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. Tonight’s Dynamite will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. You can view their respective promos below:
Hey @Completionist… pic.twitter.com/BIJ7jyZr0W
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 31, 2022
Dear @AdamColePro –
I’ll see you tomorrow at Dynamite!@G4TV https://t.co/uEIeapL5vz pic.twitter.com/u3gzH8Dmcq
— The Completionist (@Completionist) May 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Recalls Trying To ‘Blow Up’ John Cena In WWE Debut Match On SmackDown, Reaction To Cena’s Performance
- Windham Rotunda Says He’s ‘Ready Now,’ Teases Potential Return Soon
- Chris Jericho On Standing Up To Bullying, His Niece’s Bullying Incident
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos