Adam Cole Delivers Challenge to The Completionist to Come to AEW Dynamite

– AEW star and inaugural Owen Hart Tournament winner Adam Cole delivered a challenge in a promo on his Twitter account to YouTuber and G4 broadcaster Jirard Khalil, aka The Completionist, yesterday. Cole stated that he could destroy Khalil in any video game and even challenged Khalil to show up at AEW Dynamite.

Khalil later responded to the challenge and said he will be at tonight’s Dynamite in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. Tonight’s Dynamite will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. You can view their respective promos below: