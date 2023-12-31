wrestling / News
Adam Cole Is The Devil, Samoa Joe Wins World Title at AEW Worlds End
AEW Worlds End turned out to be very newsworthy, as not only did MJF lose the World title, but Adam Cole was revealed to be the Devil. MJF took on Samoa Joe in the night’s main event, with a hurt shoulder. While the champion did put up a fight, Joe eventually choked him out for the win. After the match, Cole, who had been at ringside, tried to console the now-former champion.
That’s when the Devil’s Masked Men got into the ring and attacked. They held down MJF and appeared to be ready to strike Cole with a chair when the lights went out. When they came back on, Cole was sitting in the chair and the other men unmasked: Roderick Strong, Wardlow and the Kingdom. They attacked MJF to end the show.
Meanwhile, Samoa Joe ended the longest reign in AEW World title history, as Max held the belt for 407 days. Joe is now in his first reign as AEW World Champion.
Will Samoa Joe leave #AEWWorldsEnd as the NEW #AEW World Champion?
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/aq2v1KLJb3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
Is MJF YOUR scumbag?
MJF puts the #AEW World Title on the line against Samoa Joe in the main event of #AEWWorldsEnd.
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@The_MJF pic.twitter.com/uXG26b7222
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
Adam Cole has arrived at #AEWWorldsEnd to support his best friend MJF.
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/BpXKYQ7RNR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
It's main event time at #AEWWorldsEnd as the #AEW World Title is on the line.
The Challenger: Samoa Joe
The Champion: MJF
Who will welcome in 2024 as the champion?
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@SamoaJoe | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/Pncw994D2f
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
Kangaroo kick blocked!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@SamoaJoe | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/h6driMUSxb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
The violence continues from Samoa Joe onto the champion MJF.
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@SamoaJoe | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/uG6C5LhV4j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
MJF has found an opening and is taking full advantage.
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@SamoaJoe | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/nQbMYnH4nV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
#AEW referee @dabryceisright gets too close to the action.
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@SamoaJoe | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/KN3ihputmn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
#AndNEW!#AEW World Champion is @SamoaJoe!#AEWWorldsEnd pic.twitter.com/WRzefHReYt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
Adam Cole has been The Devil this WHOLE TIME?!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/JM03SIyeJU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
UNMASKED
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/5voTS6zgSS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023