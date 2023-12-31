Adam Cole Is The Devil, Samoa Joe Wins World Title at AEW Worlds End

AEW Worlds End turned out to be very newsworthy, as not only did MJF lose the World title, but Adam Cole was revealed to be the Devil. MJF took on Samoa Joe in the night’s main event, with a hurt shoulder. While the champion did put up a fight, Joe eventually choked him out for the win. After the match, Cole, who had been at ringside, tried to console the now-former champion.

That’s when the Devil’s Masked Men got into the ring and attacked. They held down MJF and appeared to be ready to strike Cole with a chair when the lights went out. When they came back on, Cole was sitting in the chair and the other men unmasked: Roderick Strong, Wardlow and the Kingdom. They attacked MJF to end the show.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe ended the longest reign in AEW World title history, as Max held the belt for 407 days. Joe is now in his first reign as AEW World Champion.

