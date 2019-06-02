Adam Cole Reacts to NXT Championship Win at Takeover: ‘I Told Ya So’

– Adam Cole has a message after his NXT Championship win at NXT Takeover: XXV last night. Cole and the rest ofhe Undisputed Era appeared in a backstage video, with Cole discussing his win.

Asked if what he was thinking about after the win, Cole said, “Oh I don’t know, a little saying called ‘I told ya so?’ How many times now? For months, I’ve been saying the Undisputed Era is going to be draped in championship gold. For months, I’ve been saying the Undisputed Era is gonna run this place. And look, this is the first and most important step. And that is Adam Cole has become the NXT Champion. Now it’s only a matter of time before Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly regain the NXT Tag Team Championship because they are the best tag team in the world. One of the baddest men in the entire world, Roderick Strong, I think that North American Championship looks pretty nice, doesn’t it? Like I said, it’s only a matter of time before our prophecy comes true. The Undisputed Era will not just run NXT. We will run all of WWE and there’s not a single person on the planet that’s gonna stop us.”

After a little banter between the group, Cole finally delivered the stable’s catchphrase, saying, “Ladies and Gentlemen…that’s Undisputed.”