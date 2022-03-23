wrestling / News

Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

March 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Adam Cole and Jay Lethal for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: The Hardys, Darby Allin & Sting vs. Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
* Kris Statlander Banned From Ringside: Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blonds
* Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal
* MJF to speak
* CM Punk returns

