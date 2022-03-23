wrestling / News
Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Adam Cole and Jay Lethal for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Tornado Tag Team Match: The Hardys, Darby Allin & Sting vs. Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
* Kris Statlander Banned From Ringside: Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blonds
* Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal
* MJF to speak
* CM Punk returns
In a 1-on-1 battle between 2 of the best wrestlers on the planet, #3 ranked @TheLethalJay (7-1 @AEW record) will take on #4 ranked @AdamColePro (6-1 #AEW record) tomorrow night LIVE on Wednesday Night Dynamite!
Jay Lethal vs. Adam Cole#AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/JM0BSzCWHv
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 23, 2022
