Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Adam Cole and Jay Lethal for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: The Hardys, Darby Allin & Sting vs. Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade

* Kris Statlander Banned From Ringside: Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blonds

* Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

* MJF to speak

* CM Punk returns