Adam Copeland Comments On His ‘Hat Game’ After Percy Jackson Premiere
Adam Copeland had quite the headgear on the red carpet at Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ premiere, and he commented on his “hat game” after the event. The AEW star appeared at the premiere of the Disney+ series in which he plays Areas, rocking a dark red suit with a matching hat. The hat drew quite the reaction online, and Copeland posted to Twitter with a montage of hats from his WWE career and captioned it:
“Some folks seem perplexed I went full Ares/Michael Hayes/Macho Man/Prince/Slick at the Percy Jackson premier. I will remind you newbies my hat game goes WAY back. #FashionGodofWar”
No word on what hats he might don going forward.
Adam Copeland looking fresh on the red carpet for Percy Jackson and the Olympians pic.twitter.com/sq7rlN558S
— NovoCulture Wrestling (@NovoCultureX) December 14, 2023
Some folks seem perplexed I went full Ares/Michael Hayes/Macho Man/Prince/Slick at the Percy Jackson premier. I will remind you newbies my hat game goes WAY back. #FashionGodofWar pic.twitter.com/9YItcKL10T
— Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) December 15, 2023
