Adam Copeland Says He’s Having Fun Mentoring Younger Wrestlers in AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Adam Copeland (aka Cope) noted that he’s been enjoying himself training and mentoring younger wrestlers in AEW. Copeland noted he gives his number to everyone in the locker room and talent have been coming to his hometown of Asheville, NC in order to train.

He said: “Man, it’s awesome. Yeah, I love it. I’ve told everyone, ‘Here’s my number. If you want to reach out, great. If you don’t, great, it’s okay.’ It’s really fun to sit down with talent and just see how excited they are and see how much they want to grow. I got all day for something like that, somebody that just wants to, like, pick brains and try and create. I love it,” he said. “I love getting in the ring with them. We got the ring down in Asheville now, and we have a lot of talent coming through there and just kind of sitting with them and trying to explain thought processes of certain things. I love trying to sit down and create promos or create character ideas or story ideas. I really, really enjoy it. I mean, I had it done for me so much early in my career, between the Bret Harts, the Harley Races, the Michael Hayes, the Pat Pattersons, and all of these guys that took time with me. It’s fun to kind of, I guess, be in that position now where [I can pay it forward]. It really is a really fun, enjoyable thing to be involved in. To be on the ground level of some of these people’s careers is really fun.“