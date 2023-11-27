Adam Copeland Names Rhino’s Gore As The Best Spear In Wrestling

A lot of people have used the Spear as one of their signature moves, and Adam Copeland thinks Rhino has the best one. Copeland was a guest on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) and was asked during the interview if he through he delivered the best Spear. He named Rhino as the best deliverer of a Spear before getting into an argument about the semantics of the name.

“I’m going to go with Rhino,” Copeland said (per Fightful), before referring to it as the Gore. When City argued that it’s not a spear if it’s called the Core, Copeland countered, “A snapmare is a snapmare, is all I’m saying.”

Copeland was then asked to rate Spears, though it turned out to be people with the last name of Spears. Jamie Lynn Spears got a four, Shawn Spears got a negative one, while Randy Spears was a nine.

Rhino and Copeland are far from the only people known for their Spear (or Gore) in recent years; Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Kairi Sane, Moose, Ricky Starks, and Bron Breakker are some of the other wrestlers who have regularly relied on the move in recent years.