Additional Details on WWE Extending ThunderDome Residency, Company in Talks for Longer Period of Time

– As previously reported, WWE extended its residency contract to stay in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida through November. The contract was previously slated to expire on October 30, and now it will through November. Dave Meltzer provided some more details on the contract extension on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

The contract extension to maintain the ThunderDome through November was reportedly signed about two weeks ago. According to Meltzer, WWE is currently in negotiations to extend their residency at the venue for a longer period of time. However, Meltzer noted that the last day for that extended period hasn’t been decided on mainly due to the unpredictability of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meltzer stated, “They have not figured out what the last day is because nobody knows, and then they shouldn’t be held to know because who the hell knows where this country is going to be and everything.”