wrestling / News

Advertised Lineup For Tonight’s AEW House Rules Event In Huntsville

June 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW House Rules Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will run another AEW House Rules event tonight in Huntsville, AL, with several matches already announced. They include:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay.A.S.
* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Lady Frost
* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic
* Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck
* Max Caster vs. Tony Nese
* Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh vs. The Boys
* HOOK & The Hardys vs. Preston Vance, Big Bill & Ethan Page
* Shawn Spears in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW House Rules, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading