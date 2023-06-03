Advertised Lineup For Tonight’s AEW House Rules Event In Huntsville

All Elite Wrestling will run another AEW House Rules event tonight in Huntsville, AL, with several matches already announced. They include:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay.A.S.

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Lady Frost

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic

* Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck

* Max Caster vs. Tony Nese

* Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh vs. The Boys

* HOOK & The Hardys vs. Preston Vance, Big Bill & Ethan Page

* Shawn Spears in action

TONIGHT the #AEWHouseRules Tour comes to the Von Braun Center in Huntsville & NEW #AEW Women's World Champ #ToniStorm defends her title in a 4-Way match against @SkyeByee, @AnnaJay___ & former AEW Women's Champ @RealBrittBaker! Get our tickets NOW!

