AEW Selling Replica Versions of The Acclaimed’s Scissor Trios Titles
Shop AEW is now selling replica versions of the special pink ‘Scissor’ AEW Trios titles currently being held by the Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. The belts cost $4,999.99 and there are only a limited number available. And by limited, they mean limited, as there are only ten available. You can only buy one belt per order, however, so you’ll need to make a new friend if you want to scissor. The item is currently not on sale. The listing reads:
Real Acclaimed AEW World Trios Championship Belt – Only 10 Available!
Price is $4999 Per Belt. Only 1 Belt Comes In An Order
Ring Accurate. Crafted by Red Leather Belts
Each Belt is Made-to-Order
Each Belt will be Numbered 001 – 010
Comes with Championship Belt Bag
Comes with Certificate of Authenticity Signed By: The Acclaimed, Daddy Ass and Belt Maker
Allow 10-15 Weeks to Ship. Price does not include any Duties or Import Taxes out of the USA.
No Coupons Allowed & No Refunds