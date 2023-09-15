AEW Selling Replica Versions of The Acclaimed’s Scissor Trios Titles

Shop AEW is now selling replica versions of the special pink ‘Scissor’ AEW Trios titles currently being held by the Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. The belts cost $4,999.99 and there are only a limited number available. And by limited, they mean limited, as there are only ten available. You can only buy one belt per order, however, so you’ll need to make a new friend if you want to scissor. The item is currently not on sale. The listing reads:

Real Acclaimed AEW World Trios Championship Belt – Only 10 Available!

Price is $4999 Per Belt. Only 1 Belt Comes In An Order

Ring Accurate. Crafted by Red Leather Belts

Each Belt is Made-to-Order

Each Belt will be Numbered 001 – 010

Comes with Championship Belt Bag

Comes with Certificate of Authenticity Signed By: The Acclaimed, Daddy Ass and Belt Maker

Allow 10-15 Weeks to Ship. Price does not include any Duties or Import Taxes out of the USA.

No Coupons Allowed & No Refunds