AEW Announces Continental Classic Round Robin Tournament, Bryan Danielson Will Wrestle

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Tony Khan announced a new round robin tournament called the Continental Classic. It will feature 12 wrestlers competing in a tournament similar to the G1 Climax in NJPW. One of those wrestlers will be Bryan Danielson, making his return after suffering a fractured orbital bone.

The tournament begins on AEW Dynamite in Chicago on November 22 and the finals happen at Worlds End on December 30.