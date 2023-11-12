wrestling / News

AEW Announces Continental Classic Round Robin Tournament, Bryan Danielson Will Wrestle

November 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Continental Classic Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Tony Khan announced a new round robin tournament called the Continental Classic. It will feature 12 wrestlers competing in a tournament similar to the G1 Climax in NJPW. One of those wrestlers will be Bryan Danielson, making his return after suffering a fractured orbital bone.

The tournament begins on AEW Dynamite in Chicago on November 22 and the finals happen at Worlds End on December 30.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Continental Classic, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading