AEW Announces Continental Classic Round Robin Tournament, Bryan Danielson Will Wrestle
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Tony Khan announced a new round robin tournament called the Continental Classic. It will feature 12 wrestlers competing in a tournament similar to the G1 Climax in NJPW. One of those wrestlers will be Bryan Danielson, making his return after suffering a fractured orbital bone.
The tournament begins on AEW Dynamite in Chicago on November 22 and the finals happen at Worlds End on December 30.
Just announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan–
The #AEWContinentalClassic, a round-robin tournament featuring 12 of #AEW's top stars, kicks off on #AEWDynamite LIVE on 11/22 in Chicago!
The first entrant?
The American Dragon @bryandanielson!
Watch #AEWCollision On TNT! pic.twitter.com/6pC9jHEWXd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2023
