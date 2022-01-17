AEW Announces Meet and Greet For Baltimore This Thursday

All Elite Wrestling has announced a special meet and greet this Thursday in Baltimore. The event happens from 6-9 PM at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. AEW stars The Acclaimed, Red Velvet, Mark Henry, Shawn Dean, Jay Lethal and Matt Hardy are advertised. Here’s the press release:

AEW Brigance Brigade Bull & Oyster Roast

Join the stars of All Elite Wrestling this Thursday for a very special fundraiser, benefiting The Brigance Brigade Foundation!

Fans will be treated to a 3 hour bull & oyster roast – featuring a plethora of delicious hand-carved pit meats, freshly shucked seafood, and many more delicious culinary options prepared by Chef Tony! Help us fight ALS alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, who’ll be signing personalized autographs and taking photos with attendees! This event is family-friendly, and open to all ages.

The Brigance Brigade Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with mission to equip, encourage, and empower people living with ALS. Founded by #57 former champion football player, O.J. Brigance and his wife, Chanda, the Brigance Brigade Foundation (BBF) cultivates a caring community, demands dignity for all, and actively works to create a lasting, positive impact to realize a world where people touched by ALS thrive with purpose and passion.

AEW Community Outreach uses the power of professional wrestling and its passionate fans for positive community initiatives.

​

For questions, please contact [email protected]