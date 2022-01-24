wrestling / News
AEW Announces South Carolina Debut At The End of March
January 24, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the company will make its debut in South Carolina in March for an AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping. The March 30 taping happens at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Tickets go on sale this Friday and start at $29.
🚨New #AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage Event🚨#AEW debuts in SOUTH CAROLINA on Wednesday, March 30th at the Colonial Life Arena (@CLAmktg) in Columbia, SC w/ a 7pm showtime.
Tickets start at $29 (plus fees) and go ON-SALE THIS FRIDAY, JAN 28th at 10am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/Cvty65mE8D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 24, 2022
