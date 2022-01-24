wrestling / News

AEW Announces South Carolina Debut At The End of March

January 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the company will make its debut in South Carolina in March for an AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping. The March 30 taping happens at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Tickets go on sale this Friday and start at $29.

AEW

