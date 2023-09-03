– During an event at this weekend’s Starrcast, AEW attorney Christopher Peck was asked about an idea that had to be shown down for AEW programming. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Truly, one of my favorite stories that I tell other lawyers. I got a call, I can’t remember who, it was a panicked call. It was maybe ten minutes before showtime. I wasn’t in the building and they were panicking. The question was, ‘Can we bring a hatchet to the ring?’ I said, ‘A hatchet? What are we doing with a hatchet?’ They explained the stunt and I was like, ‘No, we can’t bring a hatchet to the ring.'”

It’s unknown who wanted to bring the hatchet to the ring.