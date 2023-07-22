wrestling / News
AEW News: Control Center for Tonight’s AEW Collision, Ethan Page Comments On Rampage Loss,
July 22, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW has released the Control Center for tonight’s AEW Collision, which breaks down the entire show.
– Ethan Page spoke about being eliminated from last night’s Royal Rampage. He wrote: “I’m sure I could complain about how I was eliminated here …. But I’m going to try something new. I’m just going to beat the sh*t out of Jay Lethal now. Same thing goes for Suzuki. Actions speak louder than words.”
I’m sure I could complain about how I was eliminated here …. But I’m going to try something new
Im just going to beat the sh*t out of Jay Lethal now 🤷♂️
Same thing goes for Suzuki.
Actions speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/UvKcBKyNLF
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tyler Breeze On His Status With WWE, Potential Full-Time In-Ring Return
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Fans Gave Up On TNA, Feels The Impact Brand Is ‘Tainted Forever’
- Eric Bischoff On Why WWE’s WCW Invasion Angle Didn’t Work, Not Having the Right Talent
- Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Being Ribbed Over WrestleMania Blackface, Piper’s Reputation For Not Doing Jobs