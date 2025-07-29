AEW Denied Request To File Information Under Seal In Lawsuit Over Jon Moxley Incident

AEW’s request to file information related to the lawsuit filed by Chris Dispensa over an on-screen incident with Jon Moxley has been denied. As you may recall, Dispensa filed a lawsuit against AEW and Moxley in June alleging negligence, civil assault and battery over an incident where Moxley shoved him to the ground on the May 10, 2023 episode of Dynamite. Moxley was in a match with Kenny Omega and grabbed a screwdriver before shoving Dispensa, which was allegedly not in the script.

According to Brandon Thurston, AEW filed a motion asking to file information about the company’s ownership under seal. The company is attempting to establish diversity of jurisdiction in order to get the case moved to federal court as opposed to Michigan state court where it currently is, and asked the company to keep the ownership details of the company private.

The judge in the case rejected arguments by AEW over why it should be able to file under seal and ordered the company to file an unredacted version of the paperwork by August 5th, or the court will remand the case to state court.