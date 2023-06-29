AEW News: AEW Director Tim Walbert Departs Company, CM Punk Not At Dynamite

– PWInsider reports that AEW director Tim Walbert has left the company after four years. Walbert was the director of PPVs, Rampage and Dynamite. He reportedly left the company within the past week.

Walbert previously worked as a director for WWE and the Baltimore Orioles. His LinkedIn profile notes he was with AEW through June. It is likely that Michael Mansury directed last night’s Dynamite.

– CM Punk was not backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite.