wrestling / News

AEW News: AEW Director Tim Walbert Departs Company, CM Punk Not At Dynamite

June 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Logo Sandra Gray, AEW Figure Fighters Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that AEW director Tim Walbert has left the company after four years. Walbert was the director of PPVs, Rampage and Dynamite. He reportedly left the company within the past week.

Walbert previously worked as a director for WWE and the Baltimore Orioles. His LinkedIn profile notes he was with AEW through June. It is likely that Michael Mansury directed last night’s Dynamite.

– CM Punk was not backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite.

