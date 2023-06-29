wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Director Tim Walbert Departs Company, CM Punk Not At Dynamite
June 29, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that AEW director Tim Walbert has left the company after four years. Walbert was the director of PPVs, Rampage and Dynamite. He reportedly left the company within the past week.
Walbert previously worked as a director for WWE and the Baltimore Orioles. His LinkedIn profile notes he was with AEW through June. It is likely that Michael Mansury directed last night’s Dynamite.
– CM Punk was not backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Was Originally Supposed to Go Through WWE NXT
- Bully Ray on Why the Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio Feud Works So Well
- Jake Roberts Recalls Vince McMahon Seeing Steve Austin As a Mid-Carder, Giving Austin Advice
- Nova On How ECW Got Away With Using Licensed Music For Theme Songs Without Royalties