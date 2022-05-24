wrestling / News
AEW Double or Nothing 2022 to Stream on Bleacher Report
– Bleacher Report has announced the pay-per-view stream for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 that will be available on the B/R App, the Bleacher Report website, and connected devices. Here’s the full press release:
AEW “DOUBLE OR NOTHING” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report, Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET
— Premiere Professional Wrestling Event to Feature Top Stars Live on the B/R App, Bleacher Report Website and Connected Devices for $49.99 –
May 24, 2022 — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will mark the unofficial start of summer with the hottest pay-per-view event of the season – DOUBLE OR NOTHING. Featuring the best AEW talent in high-flying head-to-head matchups, DOUBLE OR NOTHING will stream live from Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET, in the U.S. on Bleacher Report via the Bleacher Report app, bleacherreport.com and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event HERE.
The current matchups for DOUBLE OR NOTHING include:
AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk
AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay
Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston
Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle O’Reilly/Samoa Joe
Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBD
Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)
Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews)
Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling
MJF vs. Wardlow (pending the result of Wardlow’s steel cage match vs. Shawn Spears on Wednesday Night Dynamite)*
Additional matches may be announced in lead-up to Sunday.
Viewers can stream DOUBLE OR NOTHING on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.
In the days leading up to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, fans can play Perfect Picks, the free-to-play game that lives in the B/R app for the chance to make picks of their winning matches and compete for a ShopAEW gift card. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 18+. U.S. Residents only. See official rules for details. This contest is sponsored by Bleacher Report and not by All Elite Wrestling.
DOUBLE OR NOTHING will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along with select movie theaters in North America. International fans can access the event through PPV.com and FITE.
