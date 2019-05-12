wrestling / News
AEW Double Or Nothing Now Listed on iNDemand, Price Point Set
May 12, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW Double or Nothing is now showing on Xfinity, Cox Cable through the iNDemand service. The May 25th show is listed on the services for $59.95 per PWInsider.
As noted last week, the suggested US PPV price for the event is $49.95 but the On Demand services set the price and not AEW.
