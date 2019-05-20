wrestling / News
AEW Double or Nothing Will Be Rated TV-14
AEW released a new promo for Double or Nothing which revealed that the rating for the show will be TV-14. This is a stark departure from WWE’s TV-PG offerings and seems to suggest that AEW will definitely present an alternative product. WWE used to be TV-14, but switched to PG in July 2008.
According to the TV Parental Guidelines:
WWE (TV-PG): Programs rated TV-PG contain some material that parents or guardians may find inappropriate for younger children. Programs assigned a TV-PG rating may include some inappropriate language, very little sexual content, suggestive dialogue, and/or moderate violence.
AEW (TV-14): Programs rated TV-14 may contain material that parents or adult guardians may find unsuitable for children under the age of 14. The FCC warns that “Parents are cautioned to exercise some care in monitoring this program and are cautioned against letting children under the age of 14 watch unattended.” Programs with this rating contain crude humor, drug/alcohol use, inappropriate language, strong violence (may include some amounts of blood and gore), and moderate suggestive themes or dialogue.
