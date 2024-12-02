AEW Dynamite Rating, Viewership Drop For Thanksgiving Eve Episode

AEW Dynamite took a hit in the ratings and audience for last week’s pre-Thanksgiving episode. Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 536,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 25% and 16.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.20 demo rating and audience of 640,000.

The demo rating marks the lowest for the show in its regular timeslot, dipping below the 0.16 from the November 6th episode when it was up against NXT. The total viewership was still slightly above the 523,000 for that episode. Dynamite was up against the New York Knicks vs. Dalls Mavericks game on ESPN (0.38 demo rating, 1.397 million viewers).

Dynamite is averaging a 0.234 demo rating and 710,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.296 demo rating and 868,000 viewers for the same point in 2023.