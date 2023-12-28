AEW Dynamite Rating Hits 10-Week High, Viewership Up

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw its ratings and audience rebound for the final episode before Worlds End. Wednesday’s show scored a 0.31 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 843,00 viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those are up 19.2% and 7.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.26 demo rating and audience of 782,000.

The demo rating was the best for the show since the October 18th episode also had a 0.31, while the total audience was still slightly below the 845,000 from two weeks ago.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.294 demo rating and 864,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.343 demo rating and 956,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.