AEW Dynamite Gets Highest Viewership Since February, Rating Also Up

Controversy creates cash, or something. In a post on Twitter, Dave Meltzer reported that last night’s AEW Dynamite was up in viewership and the key 18-49 demographic.

The show had 819,000 viewers, which was up from last week’s 752,000 viewers. It was also the best viewership since February 28, when it had 828,000.

Meanwhile, the episode had an 0.30 in 18-49, up from last week’s 0.23.

Dynamite was #3 for the night.