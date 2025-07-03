AEW Files To Move Lawsuit Over Jon Moxley Shove To Federal Court

AEW has filed a motion to move the lawsuit filed by a former crew member to federal court. As reported last month, Christopher Dispensa filed a suit against the company for negligence and civil assault and battery. Dispensa, who did contract work with AEW through Broadcast Service Group, alleged that he suffered “severe neck and shoulder injuries” when Jon Moxley shoved him to the ground on the May 10, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite during his match with Kenny Omega.

AEW filed on Thursday to move the suit, which was filed in Michigan, to federal court. They cited “diversity of citizenship” — basically that the parties of the lawsuit are in different states — and that because there is a claimed lien over $215,0 it is appropriate to move the suit to federal court. The requirement for such a case is the lien must exceed $75,000.

Dispensa alleges that the shove from Moxley was unscripted and that later needed cervical fusion surgery, shoulder surgery and treatment for other injuries.