wrestling / News
AEW Fined $10,000 For Lights Out Match at Full Gear
AEW has been fined $10,000 for the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Lights Out match from last November’s Full Gear PPV. Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise revealed the consent order given to AEW by the Maryland Athletic Commission, who fined the company based on their rules that prohibit wrestlers from “deliberately lacerating oneself or one’s opponent, or, by any other means, introducing human or animal blood into the match.”
The match saw Omega and Moxley both bleed due to a variety of implements used in the match. The fine was $5,000 per violation and while the order noted that “AEW took precautions to reduce the potential injury” to Moxley and Omega, “blood was introduced.” AEW must pay the fine within 30 days.
Cruise filed the initial complaint and said on a separate post on Facebook:
“Look, the easy thing to say in response to the $10,000 fine levied on AEW by the MSAC is that it is pocket change for a billionaire. I get that. But it ain’t nuthin. And it is public, or will be on May 20th when the Commission meets and then posts the consent order on its website, and distributes it to all other commissions throughout the country. And keep in mind that the next violation will result in a revocation of their license in Maryland and possible show stoppage. In the middle of a match. The Commission is on notice now that others are watching its actions. This puts AEW on notice, as well, and it embarrasses the company. By this time tomorrow the story will have spread far and wide. And it will appear in mainstream publications. This is a black eye for AEW and for the business.”
More Trending Stories
- Zack Ryder Responds to Tommy Dreamer Calling Him An Idiot For Spending So Much On Figures, Discusses If He Thinks WWE Punished Him For His YouTube Series
- Jim Cornette Doesn’t Want to Manage The Revival in AEW, Says He’s Not Interested in a Long-Term Role Anywhere
- Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner