AEW Fined $10,000 For Lights Out Match at Full Gear

AEW has been fined $10,000 for the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Lights Out match from last November’s Full Gear PPV. Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise revealed the consent order given to AEW by the Maryland Athletic Commission, who fined the company based on their rules that prohibit wrestlers from “deliberately lacerating oneself or one’s opponent, or, by any other means, introducing human or animal blood into the match.”

The match saw Omega and Moxley both bleed due to a variety of implements used in the match. The fine was $5,000 per violation and while the order noted that “AEW took precautions to reduce the potential injury” to Moxley and Omega, “blood was introduced.” AEW must pay the fine within 30 days.

Cruise filed the initial complaint and said on a separate post on Facebook: