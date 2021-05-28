AEW Gives Updated Details On Fan Fest Tomorrow, More Guests Added

All Elite Wrestling has announced more details for the AEW Fan Fest tomorrow at Daily’s Place, which includes the addition of more guests. Here’s a press release:

AEW Double Or Nothing Fanfest Update

With such a tremendous outpouring of support for Saturday afternoon’s SOLD OUT DOUBLE OR NOTHING FANFEST, we have added more Meet & Greet opportunities to the festivities! In addition to the previously announced opportunities, we now have three more groups of AEW stars available for fans to interact with, and these ones are absolutely FREE!

In addition, representatives from our sponsors Knocking Point Wines, the makers of A Little Bit Of The Bubbly (https://nockingpointwines.com/), and Pro Wrestling Tees (https://www.prowrestlingtees.com/), the home for all your wrestling apparel needs, will be on hand!

The scheduled times and talent are listed below, and we cannot wait to see all of you this Saturday for the first-ever DOUBLE OR NOTHING FANFEST!!!

12:30-1:30pm

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)

Red Velvet

Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin)

2:00-3:00pm

Absolute Ricky Starks

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

Legit Leyla Hirsch

3:30-4:30pm

The Factory’s Aaron Solow

Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs

Varsity Blonds