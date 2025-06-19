wrestling / News
AEW News: Hangman Page Cuts Promo In Spanish At Grand Slam Mexico, Hologram Gets Win
Hangman Page opened up AEW Grand Slam Mexico by cutting a promo in Spanish. The #1 contender for the AEW World Championship kicked off Wednesday’s show with a promo entirely in Spanish for the Mexico crowd. The full promo is translated as follows, per Wrestling Covers:
“Hi, my name is Hangman and I wanna apologize for my Spanish cause it’s not the best, but it’s a little better than much gringos, so I will try.
“When I was young my family had a tobacco farm, and every Summer, like 6 men would come from Ruiz, Nayarit to work [says their names]. Every year I worked with them, and they taught me about Mexico. They were hard workers, honest, and cared for their families. They taught me that we are all better when we work together. This is why I want to say thank you–thank you for having us in your house tonight. Thanks for this collaboration between AEW and CMLL cause when we work together, we can change the world.
“Now, I will talk about our champion Jon Moxley. I’m sorry to say that I don’t have a match tonight, and I’m not allowed to be in the arena during his match… but nobody said anything about after the match… so after all that, I will beat his ass!
Until then, thank you to everyone here in Arena Mexico, and I’ll see you soon.”
Hangman Adam Page stands tall in the Cathedral of Professional Wrestling!
Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/2NEdh95NyL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025
– Hologram picked up another win at Wednesday’s show, defeating Lio Rush in singles action. Hologram won a Four Million Pesos Challenge against Rush, countering a Stunner into a Portal Bomb for the win:
IT COME WITH PORTAL BOMB 🗣️🗣️🗣️
HOLOGRAM WINS THE 4 MILLION PESO 4 WAY! #AEW #AEWGrandSlamMexico
— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) June 19, 2025
