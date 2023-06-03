wrestling / News
AEW House Rules Results 6.2.23: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy Team Up, More
AEW held a House Rules live event on Friday with Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander and more in action. You can see the full results below from the Tupelo, Mississippi show per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Britt Baker def. Ruby Soho
* Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. Brandon & Brent Tate
* Max Caster def. Pat Buck
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Shawn Spears
* HOOK, Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy def. Kyle Fletcher, Juice Robinson & Preston Vance
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm def. Skye Blue
* Dax Harwood def. Daniel Garcia. The match was restarted by Tony Khan after the 20-minute time limit expired.
* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander def. Anna Jay
* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy def. Big Bill & Ethan Page
This just in:@MATTHARDYBRAND, @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @730hook are super over.#AEWHouseRules #AEW pic.twitter.com/JQTFzMvZ5U
— Dave Hancock (@dhancock110) June 3, 2023
