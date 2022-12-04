wrestling / News
AEW News: Jade Cargill Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s WrestleCade 2022 Vlog
– Jade Cargill sits down with RJ City on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video below of the episode, which released on Sunday morning:
– Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online and follows her experience at WrestleCade 2022. You can see it below, described as follows:
“Longest line said the Nature Boy, are you in today’s Thunder Vlog? This Wrestlecade is all about the Thunder Army but also a little surprise visit by Taco Vlog friend “
