wrestling / News

AEW News: Jade Cargill Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s WrestleCade 2022 Vlog

December 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

– Jade Cargill sits down with RJ City on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video below of the episode, which released on Sunday morning:

– Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online and follows her experience at WrestleCade 2022. You can see it below, described as follows:

“Longest line said the Nature Boy, are you in today’s Thunder Vlog? This Wrestlecade is all about the Thunder Army but also a little surprise visit by Taco Vlog friend “

