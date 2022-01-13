AEW News: Jay Lethal Helps Dante Martin Beat Powerhouse Hobbs, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida Clip

– Dante Martin was able to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite thanks to an assist from Jay Lethal. Wednesday night’s show saw Ricky Starks attempt to interfere in the match between Hobbs and Martin, only to have Lethal come out and pull Starks off the apron.

Martin then hit a moonsault to pick up the win, as you can see below:

And @lucha_angel1 takes the win with the help of @TheLethalJay! What a comeback win!! Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/LFUXQejYaf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

– AEW posted the following clip of Serena Deeb’s win over Hikaru Shida from the show. Deeb won after blindsiding Shida during the latter’s entrance, and worked her knee over which ultimately led to the win: