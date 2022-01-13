wrestling / News

AEW News: Jay Lethal Helps Dante Martin Beat Powerhouse Hobbs, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida Clip

January 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jay Lethal Dante Martin AEW Dynamite

– Dante Martin was able to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite thanks to an assist from Jay Lethal. Wednesday night’s show saw Ricky Starks attempt to interfere in the match between Hobbs and Martin, only to have Lethal come out and pull Starks off the apron.

Martin then hit a moonsault to pick up the win, as you can see below:

– AEW posted the following clip of Serena Deeb’s win over Hikaru Shida from the show. Deeb won after blindsiding Shida during the latter’s entrance, and worked her knee over which ultimately led to the win:

