AEW News: Jay Lethal & Company Appear On Hey! (EW), Dynamite Heading to Texas In December

October 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Satnam Singh Jay Lethal Sonjay Dutt AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– The latest episode of Hey! (EW) saw Jay Lethal’s group stop by for an appearance. You can check out the video below featuring host RJ City and Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh:

PWInsider reports AEW will host the December 7th episode of Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas.

