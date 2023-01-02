AEW Was Kept In Loop About WWE & NJPW Working Together For Karl Anderson

NJPW and WWE worked together to get Karl Anderson his match on NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Rocky Romero says that AEW was kept in the loop about it. Romero told Fightful Select that he speaks regularly with Tony Khan and told him about working with WWE in regards to Karl Anderson working the show. Romero said Khan wasn’t shy about asking and was fine with the situation, understanding why it was happening.

Romero also said that Kenny Omega was teasing his return to NJPW even before it was a done deal. Omega, who is facing Will Ospreay at the PPV, began setting up his feud with Ospreay in interviews before the deal was in place according to Romero, who said that agent Barry Bloom was involved in making things happen. He noted that the suspension of Omega after All Out caused a pause in the whole matter because people didn’t know what was going to happen with it.

Romero also strongly praised Scott D’Amore for his work in rebuilding the relationship- between NJPW and Impact, and said AXS will be a big part of NJPW moving forward.