wrestling / News
AEW News: Action Figure Walkthrough at All Out Fanfest, Powerhouse Hobbs in Game Day Mode
September 4, 2022 | Posted by
– Ringside Collectibles took a walkthrough of the AEW action figures on display at the All Out Fanfest:
– Powerhouse Hobbs posted the following message before his match with Ricky Starks at today’s All Out 2022 event:
Game day mode.#AEWAllOut is live on PPV TONIGHT at 8pm ET. Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/XsFxp0zL47
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2022