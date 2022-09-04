wrestling / News

AEW News: Action Figure Walkthrough at All Out Fanfest, Powerhouse Hobbs in Game Day Mode

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All Out Week NOW Arena Chicago Image Credit: AEW

– Ringside Collectibles took a walkthrough of the AEW action figures on display at the All Out Fanfest:

– Powerhouse Hobbs posted the following message before his match with Ricky Starks at today’s All Out 2022 event:

