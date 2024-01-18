wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Copeland’s Costume From Percy Jackson on Display at Disney World, Brodie Lee Jr. Unboxes AEW Unmatched Figures

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Edge Adam Copeland AEW Image Credit: DIsney+

– AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland reacted to his Ares costume from Percy Jackson and the Olympians being put on display at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Adam Copeland wrote, “Gotta say this wasn’t on my bingo card for 2024, but I’ll take it. Life is crazy.”

– Brodie Lee Jr., aka Minus One, unboxed Jazwares AEW Unmatched 8 for Ringside Collectibles:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Copeland, AEW, Brodie Lee Jr., Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading