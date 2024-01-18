wrestling / News
AEW News: Adam Copeland’s Costume From Percy Jackson on Display at Disney World, Brodie Lee Jr. Unboxes AEW Unmatched Figures
January 18, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland reacted to his Ares costume from Percy Jackson and the Olympians being put on display at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Adam Copeland wrote, “Gotta say this wasn’t on my bingo card for 2024, but I’ll take it. Life is crazy.”
Gotta say this wasn’t on my bingo card for 2024, but I’ll take it. Life is crazy. https://t.co/1K8DJI6DxW
— Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) January 18, 2024
– Brodie Lee Jr., aka Minus One, unboxed Jazwares AEW Unmatched 8 for Ringside Collectibles: