AEW News: AEW Channels Britt Baker For Quarantine Meme, Top 5 Dynamite Moments

– AEW is getting in on the latest meme making its way around the internet about the quarantine, using Britt Baker as their model. The AEW on TNT Twitter account shared two pictures of Baker, one from her bloodied state on this week’s Dynamite in the “Me At the Beginning Of the Quarantine/Me At the End Of the Quarantine” meme, as you can see below:

Let's just say it's been a rough month pic.twitter.com/mZk4pmM8DW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 10, 2020

– In related news, AEW has released the top 5 moments from this week’s episode of Dynamite, which you can see below. Among the moments were Matt Hardy’s challenge to Chris Jericho for an Elite Deletion match, Cody’s match with Shawn Spears, and that match in which Baker got bloodied battling Shida: