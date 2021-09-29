wrestling / News

AEW News: CM Punk Notes NY Not Allowing Stage Dives for Dynamite, Road to Rochester Highlights Hispanic Heritage Month, Santana Garrett & Diamante Brawl During Dark

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk AEW Dynamite

– It appears the New York State Athletic Commission has quashed any plans CM Punk might have to go for a stage dive tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s event is being held at the Blue Cross in Rochester, New York. CM Punk noted on Twitter, “The New York State athletic commission does not allow stage dives. #AEWDynamite”

Punk has not been announced for tonight’s show, but this likely means he will be making an appearance tonight. You can check out his tweet below:

– AEW Road to Rochester this week showcased AEW celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month:

– Last night’s AEW Dark featured a backstage segment with Santana Garrett and Diamante, and Diamante challenged Garrett to a match next week on Dark:

