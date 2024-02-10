wrestling / News
AEW News: Collision Likely for Daily’s Place During NFL Draft Weekend, CMLL Stars Celebrate Rampage Victory
– AEW broadcaster Alex Marvez posted on X that Tony Khan alluded to to holding AEW shows in the same host cities as Super Bowl weekend similar to tonight’s edition of Collision in Las Vegas. Also, AEW Collision will likely be returning to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on April 27 during the NFL Draft weekend.
Marvez wrote, “As @TonyKhan alluded to on @SiriusXMNFL, don’t be surprised if @AEW holds #AEWCollision at @dailysplace in Jacksonville April 27 during NFL draft weekend. Future @AEW shows in host cities for Super Bowl weekend like tomorrow’s Collision in Las Vegas may become norm as well.”
Tonight’s Collision is being held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada ahead of the Super Bowl. AEW has not yet announced the details for the April 27 edition of Collision.
– Following last night’s AEW Rampage, the stars of CMLL celebrated Mistico’s victory over Matt Sydal during the broadcast. They also had a message for the Blackpool Combat Club. You can view that clip below:
