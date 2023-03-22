wrestling / News

AEW News: Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Reacts to Her New Action Figure

March 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony Schaivone AEW Control Center AEW on TNT Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released the latest edition of Control Center for tonight’s edition of Dynamite in Independence, Missouri:

– Jazwares released a video of AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter reacting to her new AEW Unrivaled action figure:

