AEW News: Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Reacts to Her New Action Figure
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW released the latest edition of Control Center for tonight’s edition of Dynamite in Independence, Missouri:
– Jazwares released a video of AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter reacting to her new AEW Unrivaled action figure:
@jmehytr tags in to Unrivaled Wave 12 with both Mainline and RARE figures. For the first time ever, the champ is immortalized!@AEW #AEWByJazwares @Jazwares #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/AHqv7g6l3Y
— Jazwares (@Jazwares) March 22, 2023
