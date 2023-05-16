– AEW released a promo with Tag Team Champions FTR addressing their issues with top contenders Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, who they will face in a title match at Double or Nothing 2023. According to Dax Harwood, this is no longer a tag team title match. It’s now a fight. You can check out that clip below:

"It's not about the titles; it's about making you sorry that you ever stepped in the ring with #FTR."#AEW World Tag Champs @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR are going to make Lethal & Jarrett pay for what went down on Wednesday night's #AEWDynamite, when they defend the titles at #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/5qMZ6gukjO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 15, 2023

– AEW’s Mike Bennett celebrates his birthday today, turning 38 years old:

It's a celebration within #TheKingdom!

Join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to @RealMikeBennett! pic.twitter.com/hBisQelnV0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2023

– In a new vlog, AEW’s Danhausen builds a replica miniature of the apartment from Seinfeld: