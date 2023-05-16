wrestling / News
AEW News: FTR Ready To Make Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Pay, Mike Bennett Turns 38, Danhausen Builds a Seinfeld Apartment Miniature Replica
– AEW released a promo with Tag Team Champions FTR addressing their issues with top contenders Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, who they will face in a title match at Double or Nothing 2023. According to Dax Harwood, this is no longer a tag team title match. It’s now a fight. You can check out that clip below:
"It's not about the titles; it's about making you sorry that you ever stepped in the ring with #FTR."#AEW World Tag Champs @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR are going to make Lethal & Jarrett pay for what went down on Wednesday night's #AEWDynamite, when they defend the titles at #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/5qMZ6gukjO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 15, 2023
– AEW’s Mike Bennett celebrates his birthday today, turning 38 years old:
It's a celebration within #TheKingdom!
Join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to @RealMikeBennett! pic.twitter.com/hBisQelnV0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2023
– In a new vlog, AEW’s Danhausen builds a replica miniature of the apartment from Seinfeld:
More Trending Stories
- WWE News: Some Talent Getting More Leeway In Promos, Note on World Heavyweight Title
- FOX Announces Their Fall Lineup, WWE Smackdown Not Included In Press Release
- Note On Why Sami Zayn Will Be At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos