AEW News: FTR Ready To Make Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Pay, Mike Bennett Turns 38, Danhausen Builds a Seinfeld Apartment Miniature Replica

May 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
FTR AEW Rampage, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released a promo with Tag Team Champions FTR addressing their issues with top contenders Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, who they will face in a title match at Double or Nothing 2023. According to Dax Harwood, this is no longer a tag team title match. It’s now a fight. You can check out that clip below:

– AEW’s Mike Bennett celebrates his birthday today, turning 38 years old:

– In a new vlog, AEW’s Danhausen builds a replica miniature of the apartment from Seinfeld:

