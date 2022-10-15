wrestling / News
AEW News: Maria Kanellis Says You Can Call Them ‘The Kingdom,’ Rampage Video Highlights
October 15, 2022
– Lexy Nair spoke to Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, collectively The Kingdom, after they debuted last night on AEW Rampage. They’ve come to AEW to get a rematch for their ROH Tag Team Titles. You can check out that clip below:
. You can call us THE KINGDOM. #TheKingdom https://t.co/emf1FsHy5T
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 15, 2022
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:
