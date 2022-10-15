wrestling / News

AEW News: Maria Kanellis Says You Can Call Them ‘The Kingdom,’ Rampage Video Highlights

October 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The OGK AEW Rampage 10-14-22 Image Credit: AEW

– Lexy Nair spoke to Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, collectively The Kingdom, after they debuted last night on AEW Rampage. They’ve come to AEW to get a rematch for their ROH Tag Team Titles. You can check out that clip below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:




