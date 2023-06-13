wrestling / News

AEW News: New Limited AEW Merch, AEW Heels Town Hall

June 13, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Logo Sandra Gray Image Credit: AEW

Shop AEW recently released their Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Logo Prism Tie Dye which will be available until 6/20. The store will also be offering a pre-order opportunity for their “Chicago Edition” CM Punk Micro Brawler at 1pm Eastern tomorrow until 1pm Eastern on the 28th.

– AEW Heels posted a tweet of their latest event that you can find below.

