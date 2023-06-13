wrestling / News
AEW News: New Limited AEW Merch, AEW Heels Town Hall
June 13, 2023 | Posted by
– Shop AEW recently released their Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Logo Prism Tie Dye which will be available until 6/20. The store will also be offering a pre-order opportunity for their “Chicago Edition” CM Punk Micro Brawler at 1pm Eastern tomorrow until 1pm Eastern on the 28th.
– AEW Heels posted a tweet of their latest event that you can find below.
This Friday is our June virtual session! Join us for a Q&A with @MandaLHuber and @RefAubrey, hear about upcoming plans for the Heels community, hang out with fantastic people, and dance the night away!
Doors at 7pm est, kick-off at 7:30pm EST!
Join in! https://t.co/oVoh0GO2f7 pic.twitter.com/kmdZuY7wk5
— AEW Heels (@AEW_Heels) June 13, 2023