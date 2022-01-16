AEW News: Musical Collection to Celebrate Black History Month, Charity Event Set for Baltimore, New JR Shirt

– AEW announced the release of a new musical collection, Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence starting in February in celebration of Black History month. The collection will feature music inspired by the stories of AEW’s black wrestlers, including TBS champion Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, Jay Lethal, The Acclaimed, Nyla Rose, Will Hobbs, and more. You can see the announcement below:

– AEW also announced a fundraiser to benefit the Brigance Brigade on Thursday, January 20. The event will be held at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland. Fans can purchase tickets to attend at Jimmy’s website.

