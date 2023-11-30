– AEW released a backstage promo video from last night’s Dynamite, showing Prince Nana offering an opportunity to The Workhorsemen to step up and prove themselves to Swerve Strickland:

– Wrestling veteran Chris Hero is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:

Chris Hero currently works his wrestling magic behind-the-scenes at AEW, mostly on AEW Collision, but he hasn’t completely ruled out a future in-ring appearance. In fact, he just made his return to the ring after a 3 year hiatus, and explains how and why it happened. Chris also chronicles his AEW journey and the role that longtime friend, Sonjay Dutt, played in it. He talks about his long in-ring history with Claudio Castagnoli, working again with Jimmy Jacobs, his coaching philosophy, and the most important lessons he tries to impart to his students.

– Shop AEW has a new limited edition Danhausen holiday sweatshirt: