AEW & NJPW Announce Joint PPV AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

It’s official: AEW and NJPW are teaming up for a joint PPV this summer. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan and NJPW president Takami Ohbari announced that the two companies will present AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26th in Chicago. Tickets for the event go on sale on May 6th at 11 PM ET at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com, and the show will be available on PPV through cable/satellite and the Bleacher Report app in the US. It will be available internationally on FITE.tv and fans in Japan can watch on iPPV on NJPWWorld.com with

live Japanese commentary.

“As the world continues to reopen, I’m making sure the Forbidden Door follows suit and we can finally give fans the dream events they’ve always imagined,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The United Center was home to one of AEW’s biggest events of all time, The First Dance, where CM Punk made his return to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus. This summer, fans of AEW and NJPW can expect the unexpected during this extraordinary, first-of-its-kind pay-per-view between our two incredible companies.”

“As we have done for more than 50 years, the power of pro-wrestling can energize people by fulfilling their dreams,” said Takami Ohbari, President of NJPW. “Now, it’s quite an important mission for us, the pro-wrestling industry as a whole. We are not only opening this door. We will show you NJPW’s genuine Strong-Style beyond the Forbidden door.”

You can see the full announcement below: