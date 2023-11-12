Various News: AEW Offering Free Tickets To Active Military, Captain Shawn Dean Remembers Time In Service, Mark Wheeler Returning To Wrestling

– AEW announced that they are offering free tickets to those currently serving in the US military.

The announcement reads: “All Elite Wrestling is pleased to offer one (1) free ticket per person for active military members (upon presenting of military ID, one free ticket per ID) to AEW events to show our gratitude for their heroic service to our country. This offer is exclusively for US events and is redeemable at the box office of the venue hosting the AEW live event on the day of the event only for a limited time, while supplies last.”

– Speaking of those who have been in the military, Captain Shawn Dean shared a memory of his time serving today.

I can’t tell you how many push ups I did for laughing at morning muster! 😩😂😂 Happy Veteran’s Day!! #saluteUS🫡🫡🫡 #HappyVeteransDay pic.twitter.com/EO33J41bVS — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) November 11, 2023

– Independent wrester Mark Wheeler announced he is returning to the ring.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been off with an injury since June of this year. I’ve finally being given a date to return. February 2024 I’m back full time! My schedule is starting to fill up but I’m ready to go anywhere and everywhere. Please share because the Golden Gun is back soon.”