AEW vs. OWE Matches Announced For SummerSlam Weeekend

July 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
CIMA AEW

– OWE announced that AEW stars will be in Toronto competing at OWE’s event on August 7th over SummerSlam weekend. You can see all the details below:

– B/R Live posted the post-show segment with Cody Rhodes and various AEW wrestlers following Fight For The Fallen.

They also posted The Lucha Bros challenging The Young Bucks for AEW All Out.

