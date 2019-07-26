wrestling / News
AEW vs. OWE Matches Announced For SummerSlam Weeekend
– OWE announced that AEW stars will be in Toronto competing at OWE’s event on August 7th over SummerSlam weekend. You can see all the details below:
The Living Legends, @supercima1115 + @facdaniels are invited to a private party! Can @Marq_Quen and @IsiahKassidy @AEWrestling latest full time signees, pull off a huge upset?
Tix:https://t.co/7s2s0Zoa7i pic.twitter.com/MuJU1bKqig
— ORIENTAL WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT (@ORIENTALWRESTL1) July 25, 2019
Is this the biggest opportunity in young #OWE standout @GaiaHox career? On August 7th he takes on @AEWrestling star @sammyguevara !
Come see the future of wrestling this August!
Tixhttps://t.co/7s2s0ZFKYQ pic.twitter.com/47QUpUGKeT
— ORIENTAL WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT (@ORIENTALWRESTL1) July 25, 2019
In our opening bout, @AEWrestling's @BranCutler faces off against #STRONGHEARTS @LIndamanowe
Which man will get the upper hand and set their brand off on the winning path on a night full of interpromotional conflict?
Tickets: https://t.co/lHfVT80z8c pic.twitter.com/4dMkiMkfRc
— ORIENTAL WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT (@ORIENTALWRESTL1) July 25, 2019
– B/R Live posted the post-show segment with Cody Rhodes and various AEW wrestlers following Fight For The Fallen.
They also posted The Lucha Bros challenging The Young Bucks for AEW All Out.
